MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina restaurant owner is accused of beating an employee who asked about the pay he was owed.

Citing a Myrtle Beach report, news outlets report 47-year-old Adel Nassr Mansour was charged with third-degree assault and battery Wednesday.

The Tuscanini’s Restaurant employee told officers he went to the restaurant to ask about 94 hours of work for which he hadn’t been paid. He said his pay rate is $9 an hour. According to the report, Mansour became mad during the conversation and retrieved a club, which he used to hit the employee of his arm and back.

Police say the employee suffered bruising but didn’t go to the hospital. Footage from a city camera confirmed the altercation.

A judge delayed Mansour’s Thursday trial so he could hire a lawyer.





