NEW YORK (AP) - A man who police say tossed his dead 7-month-old son into a river in New York City has been arrested on a charge of concealing a human corpse.

Police say 37-year-old James Currie carried the dead baby in a backpack before tossing him into the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

A tourist from Oklahoma spotted the child’s body Sunday. Her husband pulled the lifeless baby from the water and tried to revive him.

Authorities say Currie tried to flee to Thailand but was stopped at the airport in Bangkok. Currie was returned to New York on Thursday and placed under arrest early Friday.

Additional charges against Currie could be filed pending an autopsy. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.





