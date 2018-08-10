SEATTLE (AP) - The state Liquor Control Board issued an emergency suspension of a Seattle nightclub’s liquor license after authorities arrested a dozen people, seized drugs and cash and alleged that undercover police were able to purchase drugs in or near the club.

The Seattle Police Department and Homeland Security investigators say they conducted a months-long undercover investigation following complaints of drug trafficking at the Foundation Nightclub.

Seattle police say investigators identified several “in-house” drug dealers.

Authorities say on Wednesday they seized two guns, $60,000 in cash as well as cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy, Xanax, other drugs and gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid, known as GHB, a so-called “date rape” drug used to render a victim almost unconscious.

Foundation Nightclub didn’t respond to phone calls from the Seattle Times Thursday.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.