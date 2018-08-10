GUATEMALA CITY (AP) - Guatemalan prosecutors and a United Nations-backed anti-graft commission are seeking for a third time to have President Jimmy Morales‘ immunity of office lifted so they can investigate him for possible illicit electoral financing.

An official with the Supreme Court has confirmed that it has received the request. The person was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke Friday on condition of anonymity.

Morales is suspected of receiving at least $1 million in undeclared campaign contributions from business interests in 2015 while secretary-general of his political party.

Twice last year prosecutors tried without success to have Morales‘ immunity lifted.

Morales has denied wrongdoing in the past.





