POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured a teenage bicyclist who landed on the car’s hood and was carried on the moving vehicle before being thrown off.

Ocean County prosecutors say the 14-year-old girl was riding with two friends when she was hit around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 88 in Point Pleasant.

The impact threw the girl onto the hood, and authorities say the motorist continued to drive as the teen remained sprawled across the windshield. The girl eventually fell off the car and landed on the roadway as the driver sped away.

The girl suffered head trauma and several cuts. She remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition.





