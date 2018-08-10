RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for defrauding her Vermont employer of more than $70,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Katie Stygles was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to credit card fraud.

Court records show Stygles worked for ARC Mechanical Contractors in Bradford, Vermont, and she had access to the company credit card number.

Prosecutors say she used the card about 130 times to buy barn supplies and livestock products for a business she owned called KMS Stables.

Court records show Stylges also diverted customer payments and used an ARC United Parcel Service account to pay for items shipped to KMS Stables customers.

An attorney for Stygles has not responded to a request for comment.





