SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a longtime official of a public safety association was found dead in an apparent suicide when police went to his home to arrest him in an alleged embezzlement from the group.

The Deseret News and KSL report that Daniel Brooks made over $55,000 in unauthorized purchases and withdrawals using the Utah Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials’ credit cards.

Granite Police Department spokesman Ben Horsley says Brooks was placed on administrative leave from his job as dispatch supervisor when the allegations came to light.

A search warrant affidavit says the suspected embezzlement was discovered while other association officials conducted an audit related to possibly holding a national conference in Ogden.

Officers discovered Brooks dead Aug. 1 after he didn't appear for a second police interview.





