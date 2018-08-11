PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The deadline to register to vote in the Rhode Island primary is quickly approaching.

Monday is the deadline.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is urging voters to be prepared. She says voters should have up to date registrations and know their options if they can’t get to the polls Sept. 12 to vote in the primary.

Gorbea’s office has a website where residents can register to vote online or update their voter information if they moved or changed their names.

The registration deadline falls on a state holiday in Rhode Island, Victory Day. Gorbea says every municipality has arranged for residents to register or change their address using a paper form.

The deadline to vote by mail is Aug. 22. Voters must submit their mail ballots to their local board of canvassers.





