TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been wounded in a drive-by shooting near Mansfield Park in Tucson’s midtown area.
Tucson police say officers responded to a 911 call about 6 p.m. Saturday.
They say the two people were seriously hurt, but their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.
Police believe the shooting was gang-related.
They are looking for any witnesses that could provide information that may lead to an arrest in the case.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.