BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Two corporate officers of a now-closed Montana ammunition company have pleaded guilty to federal charges after prosecutors alleged they dumped lead-contaminated wastewater into the Bozeman sewer system.

Twenty-six-year-old Zachary Daniel Flanagan, former chief executive of USA Brass Company in Bozeman, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to making false statements. Flanagan admitted to deceiving sewer system operators about the dangers posed by the contaminated water.

A second company official, 26-year-old Nolan Michael Schimpf, pleaded guilty Friday to negligent discharge of pollutants in violation of the Clean Water Act. Prosecutors say Schimpf knew about the lead-contaminated wastewater dumping but did not stop it.

The defendants are scheduled for separate sentencings in November.

Under a plea deal, prosecutors will recommend that each man receives five years of probation and a $50,000 fine.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.