A huge group of counterprotesters greeted about a dozen attendees to a white nationalist rally with boos and shouts as the rally-goers left a train Sunday at the Foggy Bottom Metro Station.

“Show us your faces!” the counterprotesters chanted at the rally-goers. “Go home!”

A mix of Metropolitan and Metro Transit Police officers escorted the rally attendees, surrounding them on the escalator to keep them separated from the counterprotesters and the media.

The train from the Vienna Metro station was packed with about 20 attendees for the “Unite the Right 2” rally, set for 5 p.m. at Lafayette Square across from the White House. The train had just as many journalists and about 10 police officers.

Some attendees hid their faces with flags or bandanas.





