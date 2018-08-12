DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines Police have a suspect in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man this weekend.
Police said the shooting was reported in Des Moines shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.
Police investigators were interviewing a suspect in the shooting and other witnesses on Sunday morning.
The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately released.
