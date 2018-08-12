If President Trump sits for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, he will testify he never told former FBI Director James Comey to ease up on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday.

Mr. Comey has testified that Mr. Trump pressed him to drop a probe into Mr. Flynn. He also detailed the conversation in a memo he wrote after meeting with the president.

The episode is thought to be part of Mr. Mueller’s look at whether the president obstructed justice.

Now, Mr. Giuliani says the conversation didn’t happen.

“There was no conversation about Michael Flynn. The President didn’t find out that Comey believed there was until about, I think, it was February when it supposedly took place. Memo came out in May, and in between, Comey testified under oath, in no way had he been obstructed at any time,” Mr. Giuliani told CNN’s State of the Union. “Then all of the sudden in May he says he felt obstructed. He felt pressured by that comment, ‘You should go easy on Flynn,’ so we maintain the president didn’t say that.”

CNN host Jake Tapper said Mr. Giuliani appeared to offer a different version in a July interview with ABC’s This Week, when he said Mr. Trump asking Mr. Comey to give Mr. Flynn a break would be excusable.

Mr. Giuliani said he was merely speaking about Mr. Comey’s rendition, and he’s worried that Mr. Mueller will dismiss his client’s argument the conversation never took place.

“They can say it’s perjury if they elect to believe Comey instead of Trump,” Giuliani said.





