ZWINGLE, Iowa (AP) - Several Dubuque police officers found themselves in an unusual environment at the bottom of a quarry pond.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the police department’s nine-member dive team was undergoing its monthly training exercises.

The team had four newer members recently receive their advanced open-water certifications. Training began with technique practice, where members practiced following commands given over a radio.

Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing says the department received a grant about three years ago to purchase dive equipment to begin building the specialty team.

The city’s location on the Mississippi River means investigators must sometimes go underwater to salvage evidence.

Lt. Dave Haupert is a member of the team. He says the department plans to pursue additional training for tasks such as first aid and diving in icy water.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.