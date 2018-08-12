JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 7-year-old Florida girl died when she was shot in the head by a stray bullet while sitting in a car with her family.

Jacksonville police say Heydi Rivas Villanueva was sitting in a car with her father and a sibling Saturday night in a strip mall parking lot, awaiting her mother to get off work at a nearby restaurant.

Police say two groups of men started shooting at each other nearby and a bullet struck her. The gunmen fled. Heydi died about three hours later at a hospital.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted, “My Lord. My God. This is heartbreaking. These are our children. I’ve spoken to the Sheriff. Our cops are in pursuit of these terrible people.”





