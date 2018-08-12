White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday flatly rejected former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s claims that President Trump used racist slurs against black people and called Ms. Conway’s husband a “goo-goo” because he is part Filipino.

“No, he did not. I’ve never heard the president of the United States use a racial slur about anyone,” Ms. Conway told Fox News Sunday.

Ms. Manigault-Newman, who is black, is coming out with a book entitled, “Unhinged,” which contains inflammatory tales about her time in the White House, including the alleged slur against George Conway.

She was ousted from her post at the White House last year after Chief of Staff John F. Kelly took over West Wing operations.

Ms. Conway said Ms. Manigault-Newman can’t keep her own story straight on whether she resigned or got fired, and now is spinning tales to spark book sales and airtime.

“She’s contradicted her own accounts,” she said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.