MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in a yard.
Officers were called just before 2 a.m. Sunday to the shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
An unconscious man was found in the yard. The Milwaukee Fire Department tried to revive him, but he died.
The name of the victim was not released.
