In a remarkable twist, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman said Sunday she recorded her own firing by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly because she felt the need to protect her reputation.

NBC’s Meet the Press played a part of the tape, in which a man identified as Mr. Kelly discusses a way for Ms. Manigault-Newman to leave the White House in a “friendly departure” without any “type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation.”

Ms. Manigault-Newman, who staunchly defended President Trump until her December firing, said she took that as a threat.

She also appears confused about the premise for her ousting, which Mr. Kelly describes as “integrity violations.”

She said the recording took place in the Situation Room, raising questions about security and ethics.

“Who in their right mind thinks it’s appropriate to secretly record the White House chief of staff in the Situation Room?” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Twitter.

Ms. Manigault-Newman said she had to disprove rumors she was fired for trying to charge into the White House residence.

“People would still think that I was trying to set off alarms,” she said.

She urged the White House to release an H.R. file that details the “integrity” issues around her employment.

“Release it so the American people can see that I worked my butt off to make a difference in this country,” she said.

A former “Apprentice” star, Ms. Manigault-Newman is coming out with a book entitled, “Unhinged,” which contains inflammatory tales about her time in the White House, including allegations that Mr. Trump used racial slurs.

The White House has denied the allegations. It says Ms. Manigault-Newman lacks credibility and is seeking attention.

Mr. Trump also called his former aide a “low life” from his golf club in New Jersey over the weekend.

Ms. Manigault-Newman shot back on NBC, saying the White House is deceiving the U.S. because Mr. Trump is “mentally declined” and unable to process “complex information.”

“I was complicit with this White House deceiving this nation,” she said.





