NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of one person in a Connecticut three-car crash.

First responders arrived at the scene in New Haven on Saturday evening to find one person with serious injuries. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Several ambulances took people away to an area hospital.

Police have not released details on the cause of the crash, or the extent of injuries.

A department spokesman could not be reached Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at Derby Avenue and Ella Grasso Boulevard. The area continues to be closed off on Sunday as police investigate the crash.





