ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities have yet to release the name of a man found dead in an apparent shooting at an Albuquerque motel.
Police were around 5 a.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired at the motel.
They say the victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
His name hasn’t been released yet.
Police say there aren’t any suspects at this time, but they obtained a warrant to search a room at the motel.
They say homicide detectives have interviewed numerous people and criminalistics detectives have collected a large amount of evidence.
Police say bullet casings were found strewn around the front of the motel.
Officers are working to get surveillance camera footage from the motel and a nearby restaurant.
