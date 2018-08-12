NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - Students from Parkland, Florida and Newtown, Connecticut are teaming up for the final leg of a nationwide bus tour to protest gun violence and the policies of the National Rifle Association.

The final rally takes place near the site of the December, 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Sunday’s event begins at 2 p.m. and will feature youth music performances, food trucks and political speeches.

The March for Our Lives: Road to Change was started after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in is part of a traveling rally that began in Chicago in June and has made stops in 20 states.

Its goal is to educate you people about gun issues and register young adults to vote.





