Thousands of people, mostly anti-racism counterprotesters, have descended on Lafayette Square across from the White House to oppose a white nationalist rally going on elsewhere in the public park on Sunday.

The people were divided into several groups, with a large contigent of police officers separating the counterprotesters from the attendees of the “Unite the Right 2” rally marking the one-year anniversary of a deadly gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One group of about 50 people formed a peaceful meditation circle. Anther group consisting of some clergy and other anti-racism demonstrators chanted “You don’t want no problem, no problem with me!”

A third group of anti-fascism, or antifa, demonstrators shoved some media aside as they approached the square, chanting “We remember Charlottesville.” Antifa activists have been known to engage in violent confrontations with those they oppose.

As they made their way along Pennsylvania Avenue to Lafayette Square, some yelled “make way” at other pedestrians. A small group of antifa protesters in red stood in front of a police barricade, chanting “Cops and Klan go hand in hand.”

Meanwhile, darkening skies threatened rain over the park.





