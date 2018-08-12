Hundreds are gathering at Freedom Plaza to protest the upcoming Unite the Right rally which is slated to take place later this afternoon.

Just blocks away from Trump International Hotel, the plaza is was filled with signs condemning racism and calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

While some protestors are taking more of a confrontational stance against the white supremacists marching today, many are calling for peace and compassion, hoping that their views will be changed.

“As Dr. King said, the only thing that can turn an enemy into a friend, so I propose to them that they consider opening the amount of to their understanding that love is love and is not exclusive,” said Tom Brown, a 52-year-old Washington, D.C. resident.

Following the counter-protest at Freedom Plaza, some plan on marching to the Trump International Hotel, calling on President Donald Trump to “end private prisons” and “shrink racist jails.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.