By - Associated Press - Updated: 5:16 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich are trading jabs on Twitter days after a special congressional election the two Republicans tried to influence ended too close to call.

Trump skewered Kasich on Monday as a “very unpopular” governor who hurt GOP state Sen. Troy Balderson’s Aug. 7 race against Democrat Danny O’Connor by “tamping down enthusiasm for an otherwise great candidate.”

Kasich countered with a meme of Russian President Vladimir Putin laughing. He called Trump’s tweet “laughably inaccurate” in a subsequent fundraising pitch. Kasich earlier questioned whether Trump’s 11th-hour rally for Balderson would hurt his chances in the district Kasich once represented.

Balderson leads O’Connor in unofficial results by less than a percentage point. With thousands of votes outstanding, The Associated Press hasn’t called the race.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide