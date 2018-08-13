CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The father of a toddler who was killed by her mother in 2015 is suing the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families accusing it of negligence.

Sadence “Sadee” Willott was 21 months old when she died in September 2015. Her mother, Kaitlin Paquette, is serving 21- to 42-years in prison for second-degree murder.

The toddler’s father, Christopher Willott, filed a lawsuit Monday against the child protection agency. The lawsuit says the division opened nine separate abuse and neglect investigations, but accepted the mother’s excuses for the many hospital visits and injuries. An autopsy found that in addition to the head injuries that killed her, the girl had six other healed or partially healed broken bones.

A spokesman for the division didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been corrected to show the mother’s name is Kaitlin, not Katlin.





