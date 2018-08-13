BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakotans will vote in November on whether to provide specialized vehicle license plates free of charge to volunteer firefighters and other emergency responders.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says proponents submitted more than enough valid petition signatures to get a measure on the general election ballot.

Supporters needed to submit about 13,500 valid signatures. They had more than 15,000.

Supporters say free plates for emergency responders would be a way to recognize them for their volunteer service.

The state would lose the revenue of vehicle registrations from volunteer emergency responders, and it would cost to make the special plates.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.