Could Sam Adams beer be going the way of Chick-fil-A?

A Boston-area mayor hopes so, both vowing a political boycott and threatening the Massachusetts staple, a popular brand nationally too.

At a gathering of business executives last week in New Jersey, according to the Boston Globe, Boston Beer Co. founder Jim Koch praised President Trump’s tax-cut plan as allowing his firm to compete with foreign breweries fairly.

“Now we have a level playing field, and we’re going to kick their ass,” Mr. Koch told the president.

This turned Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone into a Sam’s teetotaler and also led him to threaten the brewery.

“I will never drink Sam Adam’s beer again!” he exclaimed on Twitter.

“We need to hold these complicit profiteers of Trump’s white nationalist agenda accountable!” Mr. Curtatone said, without specifying what “hold…accountable” might mean.

One Twitter member, whose profile identifies him as a Somerville resident, asked the mayor how such anti-Trumpism might affect his opinion of a Boston-area institution even more sacred than Sam Adams beer and with plenty of ties to the tycoon-turned-president.

“Still a Patriots fan?” asked Brian Black.

