WARWICK, R.I. — A Rhode Island police officer is receiving criticism from people who say he showed preferential treatment to the sister of a U.S. congressman.

Warwick Police Chief Stephen McCartney says an officer pulled over a woman driving erratically Friday night.

The encounter was broadcast live on an episode of A&E’s “Live PD.” While the woman wasn’t named, viewers recognized her as Susan Cicilline-Buonanno, sister of Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline and the president of the Narragansett Town Council.

The officer conducted field sobriety tests and found she wasn’t impaired. Cicilline-Buonanno agreed to get a ride home.

Critics say the officer let her go due to her political connections.

McCartney told WPRO-AM the officer didn’t know there was any connection to the Cicilline family during the encounter.

Cicilline-Buonanno says she wasn’t impaired.





