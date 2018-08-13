LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a patient accused of rape who escaped from the Arkansas State Hospital over the weekend has been captured.

State Hospital Police Chief Perry Wyse said Monday that 34-year-old James Barrett was captured in Memphis, Tennessee, by U.S. Marshals. Barrett had escaped from the psychiatric inpatient facility Saturday evening.

Barrett was at the hospital for evaluation and treatment as he awaits trial on a rape charge in Faulkner County. Court records indicate he was ordered confined to the hospital in October and an order to keep him there pending trial was entered in January. Prior to his escape, Barrett was scheduled make a court appearance in the case on Monday.

Wyse says Barrett will be charged with third-degree escape and will be extradited by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.





