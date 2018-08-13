MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Mesa has left one man dead.

They say the shooting occurred about 4 a.m. Sunday when two men in their 20s got into an argument that turned physical.

Police say one man pulled out a gun and shot the other, and the victim died at the scene.

The alleged shooter is in custody.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the victim or the suspect.





