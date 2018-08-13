MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police report an officer-involved shooting in the city’s south side.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office confirmed it was notified of a fatality in the shooting about 5:50 p.m. Monday. The medical examiner’s office is called when a death has been reported.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the officer-involved shooting comes on the two-year anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Sylville Smith. His death sparked several nights of violent unrest in parts of Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.