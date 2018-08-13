INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police say three men have been fatally shot in Indianapolis.

The shooting happened late Sunday on the city’s northwest side, near where people were gathered for a jazz festival. Police Capt. Karen Arnett tells television station WTTV, however, there were hundreds of people in the street so “we’re not real sure if any of the men … were at that event.”

Police say the three were found with gunshot wounds and two were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the third was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Names weren’t immediately released. Police didn’t release information about a possible suspect and were speaking with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.





