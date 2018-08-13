HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in eastern Arkansas are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were pulled from a car in the Mississippi River as a possible murder-suicide.
Helena-West Helena police say a man had called police early Sunday to say he was going to kill his girlfriend and himself.
Authorities later pulled a car from the river and said two bodies that weren’t immediately identified were found inside.
