PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his husband.
They say 24-year-old Yacoub Aranda is jailed on a $250,000 bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Authorities say 22-year-old Andrew Aranda suffered severe head trauma and allegedly was beaten to death with a hammer.
Police responded to a home about 10 p.m. Saturday about a possible drug overdose.
Officers say the victim was declared dead at the scene and the suspect had several deep cuts on his left arm.
Yacoub Arana was taken to a hospital for treatment and arrested Sunday.
It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.
