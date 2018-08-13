By - Associated Press - Monday, August 13, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his husband.

They say 24-year-old Yacoub Aranda is jailed on a $250,000 bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Authorities say 22-year-old Andrew Aranda suffered severe head trauma and allegedly was beaten to death with a hammer.

Police responded to a home about 10 p.m. Saturday about a possible drug overdose.

Officers say the victim was declared dead at the scene and the suspect had several deep cuts on his left arm.

Yacoub Arana was taken to a hospital for treatment and arrested Sunday.

It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.


