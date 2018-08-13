CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia authorities say they are investigating an assault of a Charlottesville police officer who was knocked down during a demonstration related to a deadly 2017 far-right rally.

News outlets report hundreds of people marched in Charlottesville on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the far-right “Unite the Right” rally that left one dead and others injured.

Citing a Charlottesville Police Department release, news outlets report an officer at the march approached a man whose face was covered. The release says the officer and the man were then knocked to the ground where the officer was swarmed by other people.

The release says other officers pulled the people off the grounded officer. It says the officer wasn’t injured, and the people rejoined the march.

An investigation into the assault is ongoing.





