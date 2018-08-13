OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a man died at a hospital after being shot in east Omaha.
Officers sent around 6 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired found the man between gas pumps at a convenience store.
Police say he was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died. He’s been identified as 27-year-old Andrew Peek.
No arrests have been reported.
