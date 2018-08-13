SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Police in California’s capital city are discouraging dangerous foot pursuits of suspected criminals after a chase led to the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in March.

The policy announced Monday requires Sacramento officers to consider their own safety, danger to the public and the importance of making an arrest.

Officers must start their body-worn cameras and broadcast why they are beginning a chase and a suspect description. The policy adopted last month also requires officers to identify themselves as police and order the suspect to stop.

Critics say two officers failed to identify themselves before chasing and killing 22-year-old Stephon Clark. They suspected him of breaking into cars and a home and say they thought he had a gun.

But he was found holding only a cellphone.





