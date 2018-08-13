Local authorities in Virginia have cleared a facility that houses illegal immigrant children after finding that reports of child abuse were “unfounded.”

Shenandoah Valley Social Services did, however, recommend changes at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, urging the staff to undergo “cultural competency training” and saying they could offer better mental health services for traumatized children.

The review came after 18 complaints were lodged by children who’d been kept at the facility and said they faced neglect or abuse.

Child Protective Services investigated and was unable to substantiate the claims.

“We did not find any clear evidence of abuse or neglect as defined by Virginia state policy; therefore, we have made an ‘Unfounded’ disposition,” an investigator wrote in a note to the federal Health and Human Services Department, which runs the facility.

Still the investigator recommended the improvements in training and care.

The Shenandoah facility is one of a number of dorms and shelters across the country that hold Unaccompanied Alien Children, who are juveniles that attempt to cross into the U.S. without their parents.

Most of the facilities are dorms that include schoolrooms, athletic fields, trips to the movies and other activities and complete health care.

But three of the facilities, including Shenandoah, are deemed “secure” facilities and can hold children who are criminals or otherwise seen as safety threats.

In addition to the state investigation, the inspector general for the federal health department has also announced a probe of the facilities.

In a letter to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein, respectively the chairman and ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, the inspector general said he had already deployed teams to dorms across the nation.

“We believe that this work will address the types of abuse allegations referenced in your letter, as well as the adequacy of HHS policies and procedures in place to prevent and deter such abuse,” Daniel R. Levinson, the inspector general, wrote.





