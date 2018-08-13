By - Associated Press - Monday, August 13, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a shooting death in a park that they’ve labeled a homicide.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday and found two shooting victims.

They were taken to a hospital, where one died.

No other information was immediately released.


