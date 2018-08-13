SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a shooting death in a park that they’ve labeled a homicide.
Officers responded to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday and found two shooting victims.
They were taken to a hospital, where one died.
No other information was immediately released.
