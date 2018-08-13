ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Eastview neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police found the 20-year-old man in the street not far from Harding High School.

Neighbors and relatives gathered behind police tape Sunday evening as officer investigated the shooting.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.