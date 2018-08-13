The battle of wills between Tehran and the Trump administration intensified Monday, as Iranian officials privately admitted they will soon sell discounted oil and gas to Asian customers as they brace for the return of U.S. sanctions.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that an “informed source” inside the country’s oil ministry did not provide extensive details and sought to downplay the move as common industry practice.

“Discount is part of the nature of the global markets being offered by all oil exporters,” IRNA reported the source as saying on Monday.

On Friday, Bloomberg also reported that the Islamic Republic’s state-run National Iranian Oil Company was planing to reduce official prices for September sales to Asia to their lowest level in 14 years.

Iran ranks second globally in natural gas reserves, fourth in proven crude oil reserves and is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) third-largest producer, exporting about 2 million barrels of crude per day.

As part of Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal — negotiated by the Obama administration to curb Iran’s nuclear programs in exchange for lifting international economic sanctions — the U.S. is seeking to block Iran’s international oil sales starting on Nov. 5.

On that day, a second wave of sanctions are scheduled to be reimposed.

Energy analysts say this strategy has stoked global fears that reduced Iranian exports will continue to push up world oil prices, which have hit a three-year high in recent months.

Some have predicted that Iranian output could drop to as low as 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), from 2 million bpd.

In their move to squeeze Tehran, U.S. officials have argued that global oil supplies are robust enough to replace lost Iranian output. Earlier this summer, President Trump ratcheted up pressure on OPEC and the Saudis, the world’s largest oil exporter, to boost production.

On Monday in its monthly oil market report, OPEC announced crude production was up in July, despite sliding output in Libya and Venezuela, with the price of oil staying essentially the same in July as it was in June.

As Washington’s Nov. 5 deadline to block Iran’s international oil sales approaches, analysts are also watching reaction from China and India.

Those two countries purchase roughly half of Iran’s overall output and have said they have no plans to cut their Iranian energy purchases. Making Iranian crude cheaper could entice Iran’s Asian customers even more.





