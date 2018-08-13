CLAIRTON, Pa. (AP) - A western Pennsylvania woman accused of strangling her boyfriend’s toddler daughter and then searching the internet for a way to revive her is facing a criminal homicide charge.

Allegheny County homicide investigators said 23-month-old Aubree Sherrell was taken April 27 from a Clairton apartment to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives announced homicide and child endangerment charges against 21-year-old Deasha Ringgold, who turned herself in Monday.

Authorities said Ringgold told police she put the toddler on her mattress and then slept, but woke to find the child with blue lips.

But investigators said her cellphone showed internet searches for topics such as “How to do CPR on a baby.”

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney. Ringgold’s grandmother told KDKA-TV that she’s sure her granddaughter is innocent.





