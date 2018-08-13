COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A woman has died after she was shot at a home in South Carolina with several children inside.

News outlets reported that Richland County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the northeast Columbia area around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a Columbia hospital where she died about an hour later.

Coroner Gary Watts says the victim was 33-year-old Nakya D. Scott.

Sheriff’s deputies have not identified any suspects in the shooting. Deputies said several juveniles were in the home at the time. No one else was hurt.





