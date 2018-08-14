ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a badly decomposed body in a central Indiana nature preserve.

Madison County sheriff’s officials say the two women and a man were taken into custody early Tuesday.

The body discovered Monday at the Rangeline Nature Preserve had been there for at least a week. It was taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

Officials say foul play appears to be involved.

Rangeline Nature Preserve lies along the White River west of Mounds State Park.





