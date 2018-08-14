ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police say a man found shot to death in a home was killed by a family member.

Police shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday received a call regarding a shooting and found a man dead inside a home on east 20th Avenue.

In a statement Tuesday, police say an argument broke out and one of the men shot the other and fled.

Police say their initial investigation indicates the shooting was “an isolated incident of domestic violence.”

The suspect is not in custody and police don’t know where he is. Police say they’ve been in phone contact with the suspect and the man has said he will turn himself in.

Names of the man killed and the suspect have not been released.





