PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan is facing a primary challenge from a Republican businessman who claims that her tenure has been marked by missteps in state’s elections division.

Reagan, a former state legislator, is finishing up her first term. Challenger Steve Gaynor says her tenure has been marred by issues like a delayed mailing of voter pamphlets and the rollout of a campaign finance website that he calls a “waste of taxpayer money.”

Reagan maintains that she’s brought practical and long-needed improvements to the office, like the ability to accept credit cards.

The winner of the August 28 primary will face state Sen. Minority Leader Katie Hobbs, a Democrat from Phoenix who is running unopposed.





