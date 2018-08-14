PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan is facing a primary challenge from a Republican businessman who claims that her tenure has been marked by missteps in state’s elections division.
Reagan, a former state legislator, is finishing up her first term. Challenger Steve Gaynor says her tenure has been marred by issues like a delayed mailing of voter pamphlets and the rollout of a campaign finance website that he calls a “waste of taxpayer money.”
Reagan maintains that she’s brought practical and long-needed improvements to the office, like the ability to accept credit cards.
The winner of the August 28 primary will face state Sen. Minority Leader Katie Hobbs, a Democrat from Phoenix who is running unopposed.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.