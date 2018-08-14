NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl who was struck and injured by a stray bullet as she walked with her father in New Jersey’s largest city on the Fourth of July.
Jamar Battle was arrested Saturday and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He made his initial court appearance Monday, where a judge ordered that the 30-year-old Newark man be held until his trial.
Authorities say Battle was arguing with another person when he fired a gun. The shot missed his intended target but struck the girl in the leg.
The child was treated at a hospital and later released. Her name hasn’t been released.
It’s not known if Battle has retained an attorney.
