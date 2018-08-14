A former utility executive from Vermont has become the first transgender candidate to win a major political party’s nomination for governor.

Christine Hallquist defeated three other Democrats en route to victory in Tuesday’s primary.

The former CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative says she’s running because she feels she has the best plan to help Vermont residents get higher-paying jobs, provide health care for their families and better educate their children.

The 62-year-old Hallquist is part of a wave of LGBTQ candidates seeking higher office across the U.S.

Hallquist is being supported by The Victory Fund, a political action committee that backs LGBTQ candidates across the country. The committed labeled her a “game changer.”





