Transgender rights advocates touted Christine Hallquist’s victory in Vermont’s Democratic gubernatorial race as a “defining moment” for the United States.

Mrs. Hallquist emerged victorious in a four person race that included a 14-year-old, making her the first openly trans person to capture the gubernatorial nomination of a major political party.

“Christine’s victory is a defining moment in the movement for trans equality and is especially remarkable given how few out trans elected officials there are at any level of government,” said former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, who now serves as president of the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

“Many thought it unthinkable a viable trans gubernatorial candidate like Christine would emerge so soon,” Ms. Parker said. “Yet Vermont voters chose Christine not because of her gender identity, but because she is an open and authentic candidate with a long history of service to the state, and who speaks to the issues most important to voters.”

Mrs. Hallquist advances to take on Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who easily survived a primary challenge.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund has endorsed seven candidates this cycle and says there are currently 13 openly transgender people serving in election office in the United States.





