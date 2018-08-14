The Pentagon’s top spokesperson reportedly faces an internal investigation amid claims she asked staff members to pick up her drycleaning and fill out her mortgage paperwork, and then retaliated against them when they filed complaints.

CNN reported Tuesday that Dana White, the Defense Department’s public face who has come under fire recently for rarely holding press briefings, now is the subject of an inspector general review. As of Tuesday, she has not been found to be in violation of any regulations or policies, CNN reported.

The network quoted four anonymous sources in their reporting.

Ms. White allegedly asked staff members to get her laundry, pick up lunch for her, and buy snacks and pantyhose from a pharmacy inside the Pentagon. She also reportedly asked staff to help her with mortgage paperwork and to arrange personal vacations.

Staffers who complained about the chores were reportedly moved to a different office.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.